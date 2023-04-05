Truckee Meadows Fire and Recue hosting green waste collection event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is hosting a pair of green waste collection events later this month for residents of the south and north part of the greater Reno-Sparks area.

The locations are as follows:

For the Washoe Valley: the Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd., Washoe Valley on April 8 and April 9.

For the Lemmon Valley: the Lemmon Valley Station, 130 Nectar Street, Reno, on April 22 and April 23.

Examples of accepted items include junipers, pines, rabbitbrush, sagebrush, and other woody vegetation.

TMFR asks people to only submit natural vegetation. They will not be accepting items such as household garbage and trash, lumber/treated wood, hazardous materials, grass clippings, vegetation mixed with dirt and gravel, and stumps with root balls.

They will also not be accepting tree stumps more than eight inches in diameter, or items in bags.

All bags must be emptied on-site and removed. No commercial waste will be accepted from contractors or landscape companies.

TMFR says these events offer the best alternative to creating a defensible space and offers Washoe County residents the opportunity to dispose of dry and dead vegetation.

The event is free and is sponsored by the TMFR.

