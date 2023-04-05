Ronald McDonald Care Mobile to visit Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be visiting Carson City later this month to provide affordable dental care to children.

They offer oral healthcare for children, and adults up to age the 21, and focus on treatment, education, prevention, and advocacy to children.

Those interested are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 800-787-2568. The Care Mobile will be present at these locations:

Carson City McDonald’s

3905 S. Carson Street, Monday, April 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday, April 18 & 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Empire Elementary School

1260 Monte Rosa Dr. on Thursday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Most dental insurance plans will be accepted, as well as Medicaid and Nevada Check-up.

