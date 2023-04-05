The Road Ahead: Bus Pass Subsidy Program

SPONSORED: The RTC’s Bus Pass Subsidy Program is a great way to help employees get to work and prioritize sustainable transportation!

The RTC will match an employer’s contribution to lower the cost of their employee’s monthly bus pass up to twenty percent - in five percent increments. For example, if a company decides they want to subsidize twenty percent, the RTC will also subsidize twenty percent. The employee then pays only sixty percent of a monthly bus pass – which would be thirty-nine dollars. The employee can use that bus pass all month long for work, to run errands, or even to visit friends and family!

Businesses benefit from a reduction in their parking demand when employees stop driving alone to work every day and also through the introduction of a new employee benefit that can improve recruitment, retention, and also productivity.

Employees benefit from a reduction in their transportation costs through lower gas and vehicle operating expenses, or they may forgo owning a personal car or a second family vehicle.

Making different transportation choices can also benefit employees by reducing their stress from dealing with traffic and by making commutes more predictable and productive.

To learn more, or get started, please call the RTC at 775-335-1920 or visit rtcwashoe.com

