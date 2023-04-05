Residential solar scams are on the rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As residential solar panels become more popular, so do solar scams.

“When we see some growth in an industry, we see unfortunately, bad actors in the industry,” Chief Deputy Attorney General Mark Krueger said.

Krueger says it’s not the type of scam most expect.

“[The] type of deceptive acts that we’re seeing is more along the lines of misrepresentation,” Krueger said.

It’s as simple as a knock at the door. Krueger says the salesperson on the porch could be from a legitamate company but it’s how they word the sales pitch that gives away their intentions.

“The salesperson will say, ‘you will never have to have another energy bill’ which is simply untrue,” Krueger said.

Often the solar company will make promises they don’t intend to keep.

Krueger says the sales pitch will have a sense of urgency, convincing the homeowner to make a quick decision.

“Take your time and read the contract,” he said.

Educate yourself by reading about the solar industry on the Attorney General’s website and by contacting the Nevada State Contractors Board.

If you feel you are the victim of deceptive business practices, file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office and the Public Utilities Commission. Krueger says to include as much information as possible.

Krueger says solar scammers prey on Nevadans across the state but often seniors are their main target.

