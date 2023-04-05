Report says Nevada has some of the nation’s best bridges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from The Department of Transportation says the state of Nevada has some of the best bridges in the nation.

Their report, which can be found here, shows approximately 99% of the state’s bridges are in fair or good condition. There are more than 2,000 public bridges in the Silver State.

The majority of the state’s bridges, including city and county-maintained structures, are inspected by the Nevada Department of Transportation every two years.

Those with more extensive deterioration are inspected more frequently, while newer bridges are inspected every four years.

“Whether in planning, engineering, construction, maintenance or administration, NDOT team members are dedicated to a transportation system that keeps Nevada safe and connected,” NDOT Director Tracy Larkin Thomason explained. “Bridges are a critical investment in keeping Nevada connected and moving forward.”

More than 550 of Nevada’s state-owned bridges are more than 50 years old, an age when rehabilitation is often neccessary.

A growing amount of investment is going towards addressing the rehabilitation and replacement needs of the state’s aging bridges.

NDOT dedicated approximately $17 million for bridge preservation in 2021 and 2022. That number is almost double the spending on bridge preservation in the previous two years.

