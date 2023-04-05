Nevada’s pro lacrosse team hosts kids clinic in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lacrosse is growing in the Silver State.

“To see what’s already here in the Reno community, it’s really impressive,” said Las Vegas Desert Dogs CEO Mark Fine.

Tuesday night members of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League, came to Reno’s Swift Sports Dome to hold a free clinic for nearly 100 kids in the High Sierra Lacrosse Club.

“It was cool to walk through the doors of this complex and get a lot of claps, ‘oohs’ and ‘ahs’, that’s a really good feeling for us and our players to see,” said Fine.

The team’s head coach and general manager, Shawn Williams, helped set up the stations where kids learned.

“Trying to get a lot of shooting involved. Everyone likes scoring goals but some ground balls, a little bit of dodging, some passing, and all the fundamentals you need to be a lacrosse player.”

Basic skills that can prepare the kids for their upcoming season. The sport is massive on the East Coast, but Erik Turner, who plays transition for the Desert Dogs, says he grew up without being surrounded by the sport. Things can change.

“To be able to work with the kids, and give kids an opportunity to play, give them some high level instruction, and show them there is a pathway within the sport was a really cool opportunity for myself and the players.”

The Desert Dogs also came to the 775 to spread awareness about their club, and to be ‘Nevada’s team.’

“Making sure that this is not our first and only visit here. We plan on coming back,” said Fine.

There might have even been some future pros in attendance.

“The strength of Nevada lacrosse is really strong,” added Turner. “We’re going to see some Desert Dogs coming out of this community for sure.”

