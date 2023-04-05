Nevada hotshots hosting fundraiser for families of deceased, injured wildland firefighters

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Silver State and Black Mountain Hotshots are raising money for families of wildland firefighters. The Vertical Drop is a yearly ski and snowboard event for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (WFF).

Lane Wagner, squad leader of Silver State Hotshots, and senior firefighter, Chris Rollock, from the Black Mountain Hotshots, stopped by Morning Break to give you all the details of Saturday’s event.

The Vertical Drop takes place Saturday, April 8 at Kirkwood Mountain Resort. Tickets for the Vertical Drop can be purchased online or at the day of the event. For Kirkwood passholders, the cost is $69; for non-passholders the cost is $99. Vertical Drop tickets include day ticket, race entry, food and drink at the race, raffle tickets and Vertical Drop commemorative swag.

All Vertical Drop tickets are will-call and can be picked up at the Vertical Drop registration booth at the VIP lot near The Lodge at Kirkwood the morning of the event. If you have questions regarding the tickets, please feel free to contact the organizers.

The WFF was formed in the spring of 1999 to help out the families of wildland firefighters killed in the line of duty and to assist injured firefighters and their families. On average, 17 wildland firefighters lose their lives every year while on the job.

If you have any questions about the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, click here. The Vertical Drop is also on Instagram and Facebook.

