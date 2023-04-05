Movers for Moms donation drive to benefit the Domestic Violence Resource Center in Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week Two Men and a Truck Reno kicked off its month long donation drive to help women in crisis receive the love and appreciation they deserve this Mother’s Day. The moving company has partnered with the Domestic Violence Resource Center (DVRC) for its annual Movers for Moms donation drive.

Alexis Riggs, co-owner of the local Two Men and a Truck company; Alyssa Ropell, DVRC development coordinator; and Miriam Esparza, DVRC marketing and communications specialist, stopped by Morning Break to explain how life changing simple donations like diapers, cell phone chargers or shampoo can be.

From April 3-May 4 collection boxes will be accessible at a variety of businesses in Reno, Sparks, Incline and Truckee. All boxes will have QR codes that will provide a list of new items that are needed along with a link to the center’s Amazon wish list to make donating easy.

Heartbreaking statistics from the national DVRC state that one in every four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. And an estimated 1.3 million women are victims of physical assault by an intimate partner each year. According to a national study from the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, approximately 25% of homeless women are homeless because of violence in the home.

The Domestic Violence Resource Center is located at 1735 Vassar Street in Reno. In the 1970s, it became the state’s first provider of support and services for domestic violence victims and their children. The organization’s philosophy is centered around believing that every individual has the right to live a life free of violence. The purpose is to use empowerment and self-help models to help their clients lead safe and independent lives. Today, the DVRC provides the region’s most comprehensive range of services for victims including emergency shelter, an extensive transitional housing program featuring 19 transitional housing units, financial coaching for residents, and is Northern Nevada’s exclusive domestic violence partner with Noah’s Animal House.

To learn more about Movers for Moms and where those donation bins are located, click here. You can also follow Movers for Moms on Facebook or Twitter.

