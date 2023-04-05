Lombardo names replacement County Commissioner after Hartung’s departure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has nominated Clara Andriola to the District 4 seat on the Washoe County Commission.

Andriola will replace the outgoing Vaughn Hartung, who resigned from the commission in March. Hartung was appointed by Lombardo to serve as the chair of the Nevada Transportation Authority.

“I’m pleased to announce my appointment of Clara Andriola to the Washoe County Commission,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Clara has long been an exemplary business and community leader in Sparks, where she is well-known for her integrity, work ethic, and thoughtfulness. Clara is dedicated to serving in the best interest of all Washoe County residents, and I’m excited for Clara to begin her new role.”

Andriola has served as the Executive Director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation since 2015. She previously served as the President and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors Nevada Chapter from 2003 to 2012.

In addition, she also served as the regional CEO for the Red Cross from 2012 to 2015, and currently serves on the Sparks Planning Commission as Vice Chair and on the Sparks Citizen’s Advisory Council.

“I’m honored to represent District 4 on the Washoe County Commission,” said Washoe County Commissioner Clara Andriola. “I’ve been honored to serve our community in my previous non-profit positions and appointments, so it’s a tremendous privilege to now continue my service on the Washoe County Commission. I’m grateful to Governor Lombardo for his confidence in me, and I’m eager to get to work for Washoe County.”

Originally a small business owner, Andriola previously founded and operated a large technology training company before transitioning to non-profit work.

In addition to her non-profit work, Andriola formerly served in several statewide leadership roles, including as a Council Member on the State of Nevada Apprenticeship Council, as a Commission Member and the Past Chair of the State of Nevada Commission on Postsecondary Education, and as a Board Member on the Nevada Governor’s Workforce Investment Board.

