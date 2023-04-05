“Food Not Bombs” holds candlelight vigil for 4th Street crash victims

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Food Not Bombs, a local group that helps feed the homeless, held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night to remember the person killed in a crash on 4th street and to wish a speedy recovery for two others who were hurt.

One person who attended said they were ,”The warmest and most selfless people and I cannot bring myself to understand what happened.”

The organization says Michelle, also known as Mama Bear, was the person killed in the crash.

“I hear a little clash of people and a car,” said Alexander Molchor, who witnessed the crash. “I see two members from Food Not Bombs, my aunt and my cousin. Then I see “Mama Bear” Michelle on the floor.”

Michelle was homeless. and the last person they served food to Monday night, before David Turner drove his car into her and two volunteers.

“We immediately went to all three of them, called 911, stabilized my aunt, and then made sure my cousin was still on her side in case she seized,” said Molchor. “Then I checked on the pulse for Michelle and she was barely pulsing.”

Michelle was taken to the hospital, where we’re told she died from her injuries.

The two others taken were Clarissa and Diamond Roman, who were in critical, but stable condition. Molchor, who is related to both, says they’re already doing better.

“My aunt is doing good. She’s in severe pain with her back fractured in a couple places and my cousin Diamond is in the ICU still. She is still in a significant amount of pain as she has multiple fractures in her body, including a collapsed lung.”

There are also two GoFundMe’s set up to cover some of the expenses the victims are now left to deal with.

“What we want to do is help them with their medical expenses and help them not worry as much for what’s the outcome. And then we also want to do a funeral fund for “Mama Bear” Michelle, so whatever expenses go into that will go towards that, and whatever exceeds that GoFundMe we’re going to donate to another charity.”

You can find the GoFundMe for “Mama Bear” Michelle here and the Romans here.

