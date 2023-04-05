Community invited to watch athletes compete in the CrossFit Powerstroke Partner Throwdown in Fallon

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - CrossFit Powerstroke is hosting its annual Partner Throwdown competition April 15-16 inside Fallon’s Rafter 3C Arena. The functional fitness competition is a one-of-a-kind sport that consists of two-person teams competing in high-intensity style workouts and weightlifting events over the course of two days.

Sean Sweeney, owner of CrossFit Powerstroke and a CrossFit Games athlete, stopped by Morning Break to explain how this level of competition is going to be insane to watch.

The City of Fallon and Visit Fallon are supporting the growth of this event. This year will be the largest competition CrossFit Powerstroke has ever hosted.

Athletes will come not only from Nevada, but from all across the West Coast from places like Northern California, Utah, and Southern Oregon. Spots are still available for athletes with an entry fee of $250 a team. The deadline for athletes to register is April 7. To sign up, click here.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in each competition category. Spectators will also have the chance to win prizes at the event. For those who would like to watch the competition, spectating is free and open to the public.

CrossFit Powerstroke is also on Facebook and Instagram.

