Carson City warns residents of basement and crawlspace flooding

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City is warning its residents of potential flooding in crawlspaces and basements as the snowpack melts.

Since Jan. 1, the city has received approximately 10 inches of rain, just two inches under the average yearly total of 12 for the city.

They warn that because of the heavy rainfall, soil around the foundation of a structure can become saturated.

Groundwater can also cause problems in crawlspaces or basements as water from surrounding soil pushes against the walls of the foundation and finds a way inside.

Anyone experiencing water in their crawlspace or basement is advised to install a sump pump to remove it. The city asks you to discharge the water into your yard, or to the curb, gutter, or roadside ditch where it can enter the city’s storm drain system.

Carson City says they have explored whether state or federal assistance can be made available to help private property owners with this kind of flooding. At this time, however, there are no opportunities for that kind of assistance, according to the city.

Help may be available in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters without flood insurance, and for losses greater than 40% of the value of the home or business.

