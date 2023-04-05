Bill hoping to protect children online debated in State Legislature

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill to protect Nevada children on the internet has been introduced into the state legislature.

Assembly Bill 320 was introduced by Senator Edgar Flores (D) and Assemblywoman Jill Dickman (R).

The bill would require online platforms, such as social media, websites, and apps ensure the highest levels of protections for kids visiting their site, but no specifics were given.

“As legislators, we work with every industry to implement and strengthen protections of products, services and more yet we’ve done little in the digital space to provide those same protections for our children,” said Senator Edgar Flores (D), a cosponsor for AB 320. “Alongside Assemblywoman Jill Dickman and nearly 12 other cosponsors from both parties, we feel confident that the Age Appropriate Design Code is a step in the right direction to begin treating Nevada’s youth as a separate and specific audience in the digital space.”

They say these online platforms are harming teenagers, highlighting a report that found, in part:

· 74% of teens find themselves scrolling for too long

· 59% get pulled back into apps after they log off due to push notifications

· 66% feel they are losing track of time with Black and Hispanic teenagers being disproportionately affected

· Nearly 50% lose sleep because they feel ‘stuck’ on social media

· 92% were recommended to follow a stranger

· Over 75% received ads for things they just talked about with more than 50% buying things they didn’t truly want due to targeted ads.

“The data has shown us, time and again, that various online platforms, such as social media, contribute to a myriad of issues including depression and anxiety and are highly addicting,” said Nicole Gill with Accountable Tech. “We firmly believe that a child’s safety should be paramount and that platforms should enact the highest privacy protections when designing, developing and providing that feature. Through the passage of AB 320 in Nevada, we hope to see that belief become a reality. "

