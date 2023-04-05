Baby Animal Days are back at Andelin Family Farm

By Karlie Drew
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm is back open for the spring season, and they are kicking things off with the newest members of their farm. Baby Animals Days begin today, April 5, and runs until May 6.

Visitors can get up close and personal with baby goats, calves, lambs, piglets, and chicks. Andelin Farm has also planted 50,000 tulips for their Tulips Festival.

Admission includes access to the tulip U-pick fields, petting zoo area, and all the barnyard games and activities, including our newly expanded zip lines.

Andelin Family Farm’s hours are listed below.

Wed – Thurs: 3:00PM – 7:00PM

Fri – Sat: 10:00AM – 7:00PM

For more information, click here.

