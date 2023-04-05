6 arrested in connection with Kings Beach robbery

An image of the things recovered by the Placer County Sheriff's Office as a result of the...
An image of the things recovered by the Placer County Sheriff's Office as a result of the investigation(The Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:34 AM PDT
KINGS BEACH, California (KOLO) - Six people have been arrested by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a March robbery in Kings Beach.

On March 20, the PCSO responded for an armed robbery that had occurred in the town.

The victim, a juvenile, was held at gunpoint and robbed by a group of juvenile boys who then left by car.

Deputies immediately canvassed Kings Beach, later identifying and arresting a juvenile driver for conspiracy that evening.

With help from the Truckee Police, PCSO arrested a second juvenile suspect for conspiracy, along with 18-year-old Israel Lopez of Truckee for armed robbery and conspiracy.

During the investigation, PCSO deputies conducted searches of residences in Truckee that resulted in three additional arrests and the confiscation of the semi-automatic pistol used in the alleged robbery along with a .22 caliber AR-15 type rifle, numerous realistic looking guns, ammo, and brass knuckles.

