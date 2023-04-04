Washoe County looks to find ways to decrease opioid abuse

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The issue of opioid abuse in Washoe County is nothing new, but inside the Human Services agency says they are working on ways to deal with it.

“We sought out information and collaboration from community members,” explained Lisa Lee of WCHS, who says that feedback was important to decide what to do with the money they have available.

Lisa lee is a program specialist with human services and didn’t waste time clearing up what she feels may be a common misperception.

“I know people often perceive this to be associated with homelessness,” she said. “Most of the people dying are in a residential setting.”

Lee told us about several opioid issues the county is looking to help fix with fentanyl at the top of the list.

The number of fentanyl related deaths in our area has continued to increase over the past several years. But the county hopes the FDA’s decision to make Narcan available over the counter last week will help dramatically. Narcan is a naloxone medication that rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Lee says it is their goal to continue to come up with solutions – in part due to community feedback - and report those to the county commission. Toping that list was making sure people who are underinsured or uninsured can still get treatment for opioid abuse.

