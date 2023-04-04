Tahoe National Forest extends road and trail closure period

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The Tahoe National Forest is extending road and trail closures for motorized use due to the heavy snowpack and wet winter conditions.

The USDA says driving a motorized vehicle on forest roads during wet conditions can cause degradation to the soil and water resources.

The closures will extend through April 30 for roads and trails listed on the 2020 Tahoe National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Maps with Seasonal Designation dates of April 1-Dec. 31.

The closures will also be for April 24 through May 23, 2023, for roads and trails listed on the 2020 Tahoe National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Maps with Seasonal Designation dates of April 24 – December 31 (generally the eastside of the forest).

“Motorized use of forest roads and trails when soils are wet can cause an increase in damage to the road or trail surface, resulting in a loss of short- and long-term road or trail sustainability,” said Tahoe National Forest Trails Program Manager Joe Chavez. “Extreme wet weather events this season have saturated soils, with some forest roads and trails still inaccessible due to snowpack. This extended closure is so we can ensure the reduction of any adverse effects on resources. We appreciate our valued OHV operators’ patience during this time.”

A closure period of at least three months from Jan. 1 through March 31 had been designated for the core part of the wet season.

Anyone caught violating these closures will face a fine not more than $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization, be jailed for no more than 6 months, or both.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.