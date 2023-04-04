Students at Doral Academy of Northern Nevada fight against hunger by creating apps

Students at Doral Academy are State Winners!
By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students at Doral Academy have found a new way to prevent hunger and food insecurity.

They created an app to connect those who do not have food with places they can get food.

“First we had to think of what we had to do and eventually we talked to a farmer,” said Maverick Dumont. “Food waste was a big problem so we had to dive into that.”

These students are sixth graders at the academy. They participated in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition.

“We have noticed a lot of people throwing away good food that people could use at our school. We figured why do they do that, it’s perfectly good food that they could donate,” said Katie Fiecoat.

Oftentimes STEM stays within the classroom but Dumont says he was excited to create an app that could feed local people in the community.

Nearly 300 public schools in Nevada submitted their ideas to Samsung’s judges. Doral earned State Winners.

“I was so shocked, I did not think that our idea would get that far, now that it is I am so excited,” said Dumont.

Other students are sad that the process is nearly over. “I am kind of sad that we won’t get to do this until next year again,” said Fiecoat.

All 50 state winners must submit a video that states the significance of their projects by tomorrow, April 5. In order for them to receive $100,000 towards school supplies from Samsung, they must be selected top 10. The next round, only the top 3 will be selected at the national level.

We will keep you up to date as they continue their project.

