Spa Atlantis receives Forbes Four-Star Award for an eighth straight year

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spa Atlantis is the only spa in Reno to receive a Forbes Four-Star Award, and they’ve done so for eight years in a row.

Spa director, Alexandra Sharpe-Keene, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how she and her team maintain that level of excellence year after year. Keene also brought team members from the spa to demonstrate one of their massages on Morning Break’s very own Karlie Drew.

Watch Tuesday’s interview to learn more.

You can book your appointment at Spa Atlantis here; and follow The Atlantis on Facebook and Instagram.

