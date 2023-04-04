SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Monday, the water level at Lake Mead was about 1046 feet, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. But according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority, had major water conservation efforts not been taking place among Colorado River water users over the years, the level might be around 966 feet. That is only 71 feet from Deadpool elevation, where water would no longer flow through Hoover Dam.

“In fact, over the past 15 years the collective effort of those states has Lake Mead 80 feet higher in elevation today than it would be if those actions hadn’t been taken,” said Bronson Mack with the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

Mack says the 80 feet from water conservation efforts is what’s been saved by Mexico, Arizona, California and Nevada. He says Southern Nevada’s share of that water equates to more than four years of water supply at our current usage.

And while people in Southern Nevada are seeing more and more ways to conserve water, changes will continue to focus on conservation and reducing water demand. Mack says the Bureau of Reclamation is in the middle of a process to evaluate various alternatives to reduce water demands on Lake Mead by two-to-four-million-acre feet.

Mack also said, fortunately, the snowpack in the Colorado Rockies this winter is above average and expectations right now and projections for runoff into Lake Mead are “very positive.”

