Rosen pushes federal government for Reno-Tahoe airport funding

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen visited the Reno Tahoe International Airport on Tuesday(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is pushing the Department of Transportation to approve federal funds for the Reno Tahoe International Airport.

The funds will go towards reconstruction and expansion of its terminal. The money for the project would come from the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

“I write in strong support of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority’s (RTAA) proposed airport terminal expansion project, a multi-year development plan to upgrade and modernize key aspects of Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) to meet growing demand,” wrote Senator Rosen in part. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which I was proud to help write and pass, created the Airport Terminal Program, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration. I urge your Department to stand ready to receive RTAA’s application for this program and give their application full and fair consideration.”

