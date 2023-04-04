Residences evacuated after gas leak in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A gas leak near the intersection of East Quail and Probasco forced the evacuation of several homes Tuesday morning.

The City of Sparks says 17 personnel with the Sparks Fire Department and multiple NV Energy units responded.

NV Energy was able to shut down the gas line. An air sampling was done and everyone who had been evacuated was able to return home safely.

