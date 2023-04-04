Residences evacuated after gas leak in Sparks

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A gas leak near the intersection of East Quail and Probasco forced the evacuation of several homes Tuesday morning.

The City of Sparks says 17 personnel with the Sparks Fire Department and multiple NV Energy units responded.

NV Energy was able to shut down the gas line. An air sampling was done and everyone who had been evacuated was able to return home safely.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer
Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit...
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Latest News

Passover with Jewish Nevada
Mara Langer from Jewish Nevada shares how Passover is celebrated leading up to Easter Sunday
Atlantis Spa comes to Morning Break
Spa Atlantis receives Forbes Four-Star Award for an eighth straight year
KOLO Cooks Spicy Green Chili Burritos
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin heats up the studio with these spicy green chili burritos
State Winners! Students created an app to prevent food waste and insecurity.
Students at Doral Academy of Northern Nevada fight against hunger by creating apps