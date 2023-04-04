Public scoping opens for Reno to Vegas fiber optic project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has opened a public scoping period for a proposed fiber optic project stretching from Reno to Las Vegas.

The project would install a nearly 450 mile underground fiber optic line between the two cities.

“We encourage the public to participate in the scoping process by submitting additional information and comments to better inform the NEPA and decision processes for this project,” Nancy Army, NEPA Project Manager said.

The line will transmit data between Reno and Las Vegas, and would cross through Washoe, Lyon, Storey, Churchill, Mineral, Nye, Esmeralda, and Clark Counties.

The proposed project would be located within existing highway rights of way that predominantly follow U.S. Highways 50 and 95, Nevada State Highways 160, 839, and 439, and county maintained roads from Reno to Las Vegas.

Comments will be accepted until May 2. They can be mailed to BLM, attn: Katy Paiva, 5665 Morgan Mill Rd, Carson City, Nevada 89701, emailed to BLM_NV_RenotoLasVegasFiberOpticProject@blm.gov, or faxed to 775-885-6147.

Comments will also be accepted on the ePlanning site (https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2024041/510), and via email, until 11:59pm on May 2, 2023.

