Public invited to comment on widening of Sparks Blvd.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County is inviting the public to comment on a possible widening of Sparks Boulevard.

The 30 day virtual public hearing will be held online from April 5 through May 5. An in-person hearing is scheduled at Lena Juniper Elementary School at 225 Queen Way in Sparks on April 19.

RTC recently released an environmental report for the project. Anyone interested is invited to participate and provide comments on the decision to move forward with the project as described in the report.

Attendees will be given the chance to get an overview of the project and review exhibits showing the purpose and need for the project, the recommended improvements, the environmental impacts of the project, and proposed mitigation efforts to be included as part of the project to reduce the impacts.

The project will address operations and capacity deficiencies and improve safety and mobility for all modes of transportation, RTC says.

This is the second phase of the project that stretches from I-80 to Baring Boulevard. Phase 1 of the project between Greg Street and I-80 has been completed.

The final design for Phase 2 is slated for the spring of 2024, with construction expected to begin in 2025.

You can participate in the public comment period here: SparksBoulevardProject.com.

