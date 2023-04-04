Mara Langer from Jewish Nevada shares how Passover is celebrated leading up to Easter Sunday

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada’s Northern Nevada Council is comprised of committed individuals dedicated to growing the Jewish community in Northern Nevada. Mara Langer, the Community Engagement Coordinator in Reno, stopped by Morning Break to teach the Northern Nevada community about the Jewish tradition of Passover.

While many people recognize Easter every year, in Jewish culture, Passover is the precursor to Easter Sunday and starts at sundown on Wednesday.

Watch Mara Langer’s interview to learn more about what Passover means to Jewish people.

Jewish Nevada plan a variety of programs dedicated to enhancing the presence of Jewish culture in the Silver State. Northern Nevada’s Jewish Council hosts annual events like Jewish Heritage at the Reno Aces, Milk & Honey – A Jewish Cultural Festival and Community Mitzvah Day.

The Council’s outreach programs are intended to engage community members in Northern Nevada to foster friendships, networking and connecting, and celebrate being Jewish together.

To learn more, click here. You can also follow Jewish Nevada on Facebook and Instagram.

