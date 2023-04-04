KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin heats up the studio with these spicy green chili burritos

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether there is snow on the ground or it’s sunny and 75, these spicy green chili burritos are delicious all year round. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes uses fresh produce and local sauces to make a Reno-inspired meal. Joining Chapin and KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko this week is her brother, Brennan Roshetko, who was visiting Reno for Spring Break. #proudsister

Ingredients:

1lb ground beef (browned and seasoned)

1 can green chilis

1 can olives

Grated Jack and cheddar

Jalapeño

Cilantro

Garlic

Avocado (sliced)

Corn (cooked)

Sour cream

Hot sauce

Lime

Tortillas

Directions:

Brown meat and add seasoning. Once cooked, drain fat and set aside. Sautee garlic, onion, chilis, peppers, corn and olives. Add ground beef to vegetables. When warm, add cheese. In a separate bowl mix hot sauce, cilantro, lime and sour cream. Roll meat mixture into a tortilla. Top each half with a dollop of sour cream mix and slice of avocado And VOILA!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.