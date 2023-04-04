KOLO 8 Diaper Drive a success

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Volunteers with the Toyota Dealerships of Northern Nevada came to our studios just before noon to help collect and transport the diapers and wipes generously donated by our viewers.

“This is awesome,” said Ryan Dolan of the Toyota Dealerships of Northern Nevada. It was his first visit to the studio during the diaper drive. “Unbelievable. So glad we were able to help and get some of this stuff collected.”

Boxes and boxes of diapers and wipes. It took nearly 30minutes to clear the studio--enough to fill four cars and a truck to the gills. It was then off to the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra.

Director of the center Pam Russell put out a call to the community in early February her diaper bank was running low because of a high demand. We asked our audience to help fill the studio over a four-week period.

Delivery day to the center did not disappoint.

“A huge huge amount of diapers,” said Russell. “This is unprecedented for us.” While we don’t have a final count yet, Russell estimates 50,0000 diapers were donated thanks to our viewers.

That’s enough to fulfill the needs of their clients for approximately four months.

She says her non-profit hopes to get clients living in poverty a little extra boost economically by providing diapers--money for the family budget can be put toward other necessities and priorities.

“And we are going to have healthy babies,” Russell said. She continued, “and moms that can get diapers, and moms that can go to work because they have diapers. And we are going to have happy babies who are not getting diaper rash. And moms who will be able to bond with their kids because they aren’t cranky. And we are just so filled with joy.”

On behalf of their clients, the staff here kept their message simple. “Thank you KOLO 8.”

