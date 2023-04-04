Kalin & Jinger join GMR to preview new magic show

By Josh Little
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local magicians Kalin & Jinger joined Good Morning Reno on Tuesday, to discuss their new show this weekend at the Pioneer Center Underground.

Wonders: A Whirlwind of Wizardry will be performed on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $22 for kids 12 and under and $27 for seniors and military members. They can be purchased at www.pioneercenter.com

