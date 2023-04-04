E. Fourth Street closed due to traffic incident

Emergency crews respond to a traffic incident on E. Fourth Street in Reno, Nev. on Apr. 3, 2023.
Emergency crews respond to a traffic incident on E. Fourth Street in Reno, Nev. on Apr. 3, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:38 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 8:00 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say East Fourth Street will be closed for an extended period of time because of the incident. Detectives are on the way to process the scene. No further information has been released.

ORGINAL STORY: East Fourth Street is closed due to a traffic incident in the area of Line Drive. No information has been released about any injuries but a KOLO 8 News Now photographer saw multiple REMSA ambulances leaving the scene, one with lights and siren on.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Check back with this story for more information about this developing story.

