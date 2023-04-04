DMV creates new service to file complaints

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada DMV has created a new way for residents to file complaints against a car dealer, garage or other businesses licensed by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Nevada DMV is hailing the system as a milestone in their effort to transform the department.

“We’re excited to say this the first look at the DMV of the future,” said Director Julie Butler. “Customers and the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement staff are now using our new Salesforce customer relationship platform. Within just a couple of years, nearly all DMV transactions will migrate to Salesforce.”

The new system will allow the DMV to quickly intake, assign, and track cases for 29 sworn and 12 non-sworn investigators. The Nevada DMV also investigates identity theft involving Nevada Driver’s Licenses and other DMV documents.

“The online complaint forms are easy to use and will ultimately help protect Nevadans from fraud, theft, and bad business practices,” said Compliance Enforcement Administrator J.D. Decker.

