CalTrans expanding escort hours through Mono Lake closure

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - CalTrans is expanding escort hours through the Mono Lake closure on U.S. 395.

Starting today, April 4, vehicle escorts will be provided in both directions between Lee Vining and State Route 167 during work hours from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.

The escorts will happen every half hour, and drivers may encounter 30-minute delays.

CalTrans has been running a shorter escort schedule through the closure since March 24 to repair guardrails damaged by an avalanche. Repairs were also being made to the damaged K-rail.

Outside of work hours, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., the highway will be open in both directions without the need for an escort seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.