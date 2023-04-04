CalFire anticipating high, fast rivers as snowpack melts

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - CalFire is urging residents to take extra precautions against a melting snowpack this spring.

As of March 27, the state’s snowpack is 227% of average, with the site near Mt. Rose summit measuring 211% of median. Elsewhere, the Carson River Basin measures 290% of average and the Walker Basin measures 306% of average.

The storms are causing rising river and stream flows, with the warmup bringing fast flows. CalFire is urging all Californians to wait until the summer to recreate in the water when conditions are safer.

“After successive low-water drought years, it is imperative that Californians understand water safety in and around rivers, streams, lakes and Sierra reservoirs,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “As the temperature rises, snowmelt-fed waterways can quickly induce incapacitating cold-water shock to even the strongest swimmers. We encourage everyone to follow the advice of public safety officials and avoid entering waterways if asked to do so.”

