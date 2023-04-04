Bill introduced to allow prisoners to absentee vote

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada state legislature image
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:02 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill allowing Nevada prisoners held in local jails to vote absentee has been introduced into the Nevada State Legislature.

Assembly Bill 286 is being sponsored by Assemblywoman Brittney Miller and 22 other Assembly Democrats.

AB 286 would allow them to access an available system for absentee voting, including the EASE system currently in use by members of the military, their spouses and dependents, voters temporarily outside of the country and Nevadans with a disability. 

They say their bill would not expand or modify existing laws regarding voter eligibility.

“All eligible voters should have the right to cast a ballot, yet people held in jail, while they wait for trial, are effectively denied this right when they cannot access elections,” said Assemblywoman Miller. “An otherwise eligible voter should not be denied access to our democracy. Individuals in jail have not had their day in court yet. In other words, they have not been convicted of a felony nor lost their right to vote. Expanding access is a way to ensure every eligible voter can exercise their rights.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer
Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit...
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall
From left to right, Charlie Lee Booker, Mattese Adonis Miller, Isiah Malik Taylor and Darius...
Four arrested as suspects in CVS robberies in Reno and Carson City

Latest News

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen visited the Reno Tahoe International Airport on Tuesday
Rosen pushes federal government for Reno-Tahoe airport funding
Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar testifies in front of a joint Nevada Legislative Committee on...
Aguilar proposes bill to waive fees for new state business licenses
A file image of a geothermal plant
Bill to promote geothermal energy introduced
A file image of the Nevada State Legislature
Nevada Dems propose increased pay, bonuses for state employees