Air pollution may contribute to Eczema outbreaks

Exhaust pipe on car
Exhaust pipe on car(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s estimated about 31 million Americans have Eczema. Characterized by inflamed, scaly, itchy skin, it is most prevalent in children. But nearly half grow out of it.

For Carl Braun it came back later in life.

“When I got in my 50s it came back with a vengeance,” says Braun. “Didn’t have the treatment we do today. I actually got staph infections. Because it came back with a vengeance all over my body.”

Patients with Eczema usually know what triggers outbreaks.

It could be fragrances in products. It could be metals, stress, or fabrics. The skin is already compromised. And researchers say air pollution could cause outbreaks in the eczema patients as well.

Specifically, isocyanates found in building materials, may have an impact on a patient’s skin.

“Isocyanates might be infiltrating the skin creating the inflammation,” says Dr. Cindy Lamerson with Nevada Center for Dermatology. “But also altering the bacteria that promotes healthy skin.”

Pollution from cars and manufacturing may be a contributor. But so can smoke from wildfires which have become so prevalent in our area.

“Polyurethane in woods…in furniture and that type of thing,” says Dr. Lamerson. “So, if those are burned certainly you are going to get more in the air.”

While there’s been an increase is eczema over the last ten years perhaps caused by air pollution, there’s also been an increase in effective medication recently. Many of them are blocking the proteins which cause inflammation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer
Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit...
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall
From left to right, Charlie Lee Booker, Mattese Adonis Miller, Isiah Malik Taylor and Darius...
Four arrested as suspects in CVS robberies in Reno and Carson City

Latest News

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
DMV creates new service to file complaints
An image of Sparks Boulevard
Public invited to comment on widening of Sparks Blvd.
Nevada state legislature image
Bill introduced to allow prisoners to absentee vote
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Environmental assessment for oil and gas lease sale released