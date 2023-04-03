Damonte Ranch High School lockdown lifted

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:58 AM PDT
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:19 a.m.: The lockdown at Damonte Ranch High School has been lifted.

Original Article: Both campuses at Wells Combined School were placed into lockdown Monday morning after a shooting threat was made.

The campuses were placed into lockdown after the threat to Wells High School was made around 9:50 a.m.

Agencies responded and cleared the area, and the Elko County School District says there is no immediate threat or harm. Agencies will also continue to search and monitor and clear the elementary school.

They ask people to avoid the area at this time.

The Elko County School District says they believe this threat is part of a cluster of swatting calls being made to various schools in the state Monday.

There have also bee reports of a lockdown at the Damonte Ranch High School in Reno. We have sent a crew to the school and will report more information once it becomes available.

