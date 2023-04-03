WCSD honors School Library Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is honoring librarians during School Library Month in April.

Their theme for 2023 is “there’s more to the story”, a theme they say is meant to highlight the other resources libraries provide in addition to books.

National School Librarian Day will be celebrated on Tuesday.

“We are proud of the work our librarians, library assistants and volunteers do in our school libraries every day,” said Kindra Fox, director of Curriculum & Instruction and Library Services for WCSD. “Students can seek out information and learn about virtually every aspect of our world today because these books, recordings, computer services and multimedia materials are available to them down the hall from their classrooms at their schools. Library staff members can guide their research and help them understand what they’re reading and hearing. They are an invaluable resource for our students and their families.”

