WCSD honors School Library Month

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is honoring librarians during School Library Month in April.

Their theme for 2023 is “there’s more to the story”, a theme they say is meant to highlight the other resources libraries provide in addition to books.

National School Librarian Day will be celebrated on Tuesday.

“We are proud of the work our librarians, library assistants and volunteers do in our school libraries every day,” said Kindra Fox, director of Curriculum & Instruction and Library Services for WCSD. “Students can seek out information and learn about virtually every aspect of our world today because these books, recordings, computer services and multimedia materials are available to them down the hall from their classrooms at their schools. Library staff members can guide their research and help them understand what they’re reading and hearing. They are an invaluable resource for our students and their families.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit...
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall
One person was injured and a dog was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near Hallelujah...
UPDATE: CHP says dog hit in U.S. 395 crash was not dumped by owner

Latest News

New Beginnings presented by Nevada Dance Company
New Beginnings presented by Nevada Dance Company
Leigh Hurst - 9 Steps for Conscious Aging
Monday Motivations: Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, shares nine steps for conscious aging
Theresa Skaar from Sanford Center for Aging
Sanford Center for Aging holds free events for Aging Awareness Week
Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car engine after it tried to get warm
VIDEO: Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car engine after it tried to get warm