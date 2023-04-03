VIDEO: Las Vegas auto shop saves rabbit from car engine after it tried to get warm

By Les Krifaton
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It seems as though rabbits aren’t just getting pulled out of magicians’ hats, they can also be pulled out of car engines!

That’s exactly what happened recently at Findlay Chevrolet earlier this month in Las Vegas.

According to the shop, a service technician opened the hood of a hybrid car when he heard some noises coming from the engine.

At first, the technician couldn’t see where it the noises were coming from but found the source quickly.

It turns out that a rabbit had crawled into the engine compartment, probably to stay warm.

“It’s a first for me and I’ve been in the business for 16 years,” said Neil Manning, service manager at the dealership.

Once the rabbit was removed from the engine, the technician checked him over and he was released.

“He was looking for a warm place,” said Manning.

According to the National Weather Service, 2023 has been the coldest start to a year in Las Vegas in five decades.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit...
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall
One person was injured and a dog was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near Hallelujah...
UPDATE: CHP says dog hit in U.S. 395 crash was not dumped by owner

Latest News

Leigh Hurst - 9 Steps for Conscious Aging
Monday Motivations: Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, shares nine steps for conscious aging
Theresa Skaar from Sanford Center for Aging
Sanford Center for Aging holds free events for Aging Awareness Week
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Local Robotics team heads to Worlds Competition
Local robotics team heads to World Competition