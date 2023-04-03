Truckee Meadows Fire Chief struck by car

Truckee Meadows Fire
Truckee Meadows Fire(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue Chief Charles Moore was sent to the hospital Monday morning after he was hit by a car.

Truckee Meadows Fire said on Twitter that Moore was near the Mount Rose exit of northbound I-580 helping a motorist around 8:00 a.m. Monday when we was struck.

Moore was taken to Renown with chest injuries and abrasions. TMFR says he is in good spirits and is recovering at home.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit...
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall
One person was injured and a dog was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near Hallelujah...
UPDATE: CHP says dog hit in U.S. 395 crash was not dumped by owner

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Nevada is the state with the most superbug fungus infections
1 person seriously injured in bike vs car crash
New Beginnings presented by Nevada Dance Company
New Beginnings presented by Nevada Dance Company
Damonte Ranch High School was locked down Monday morning
Lockdowns lifted at area high schools following unfounded threats