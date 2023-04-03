Truckee Meadows Fire Chief struck by car

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue Chief Charles Moore was sent to the hospital Monday morning after he was hit by a car.

Truckee Meadows Fire said on Twitter that Moore was near the Mount Rose exit of northbound I-580 helping a motorist around 8:00 a.m. Monday when we was struck.

Moore was taken to Renown with chest injuries and abrasions. TMFR says he is in good spirits and is recovering at home.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.