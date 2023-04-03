Sparks police cracking down on use of phones while driving this month

They say distracted driving has killed 3,142 people since 2020
Sparks police are looking to crack down on distracted driving through most of April
Sparks police are looking to crack down on distracted driving through most of April(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department says it will be cracking down on the use of cell phones while driving through most of April.

Starting today, April 4, and lasting until April 20, Sparks PD and other law enforcement agencies in Nevada will be participating in the Joining Forces program to enforce existing laws surrounding the use of phones while driving.

The department says texting while driving has become one of the most common, and dangerous forms of distracted driving. They say distracted driving has killed 3,142 people since 2020.

They ask people to follow these safe driving tips:

  • If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.
  • Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.
  • Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving. Cell phone use can be habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Put the cell phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of the vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Funding for the extra patrols needed comes from the Office of Traffic Safety.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit...
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall
One person was injured and a dog was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near Hallelujah...
UPDATE: CHP says dog hit in U.S. 395 crash was not dumped by owner

Latest News

Truckee Meadows Fire
Truckee Meadows Fire Chief struck by car
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Nevada is the state with the most superbug fungus infections
1 person seriously injured in bike vs car crash
New Beginnings presented by Nevada Dance Company
New Beginnings presented by Nevada Dance Company