Sparks police cracking down on use of phones while driving this month

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department says it will be cracking down on the use of cell phones while driving through most of April.

Starting today, April 4, and lasting until April 20, Sparks PD and other law enforcement agencies in Nevada will be participating in the Joining Forces program to enforce existing laws surrounding the use of phones while driving.

The department says texting while driving has become one of the most common, and dangerous forms of distracted driving. They say distracted driving has killed 3,142 people since 2020.

They ask people to follow these safe driving tips:

If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving. Cell phone use can be habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Put the cell phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of the vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Funding for the extra patrols needed comes from the Office of Traffic Safety.

