Sanford Center for Aging holds free events for Aging Awareness Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Established in 1993, the Sanford Center for Aging has been serving this community with education for students and healthcare professionals, free programs for older adults and volunteer opportunities with older adults for all.

This week the organization is taking part in the annual observance that Sanford started a few years ago to inspire awareness and appreciation of aging.

Director of the Gerontology Academic Program, Theresa Skaar, stopped by Morning Break to share the two events Sanford is hosting that are free and open to the public.

On Monday, April 3, Sanford is hosting AGEx: Applied Gerontology Experience. It is a TEDx-inspired event to create appreciation and awareness of aging through a multifaceted lens. Four speakers will share their experience with aging, followed by a Q-and-A session. This event kicks off Aging Appreciation Week events at the Joe Crowley Student Union Theater at 5 p.m. Parking will be free in the Brian Whalen Parking Complex.

On Wednesday, April 5, you can encounter thought-provoking ways of looking at aging and explore society’s perceptions of older adults in Disrupt Aging Classroom. The program challenges people to discuss demographic trends, ageism, and their personal and professional stakes related to aging. The facilitators are Patti Swager, M.Ed., director of the Nevada Geriatric Education Center (NGEC) and Natalie Mazzullo, M.Ed., associate director of NGEC and healthy aging engagement coordinator, Health & Nutrition Extension. This will be available via Zoom.

To learn more about either of these events, click here. And to register, click here.

The Sanford Center for Aging is located at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine campus.

