Reno woman found guilty of possession with intent to sell

Lameda White
Lameda White(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman has been found guilty on charges of possession with intent to sell, trafficking a controlled substance, and being in possession of a firearm despite being a prohibited person.

In August of 2022, Reno Police received a report that White’s husband, 54-year-old Don Duprise White, was selling drugs in Washoe County.

On Sept. 17, 2022 Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Whites near Boomtown. During the stop, a WCSO K9 alerted deputies to the presence of controlled substances in the back of the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found a black Smith & Wesson handgun and five pounds of methamphetamine.

The pair were arrested, and Don plead guilty to one count of trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance over 100 grams. He was given 20 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after eight years.

Meanwhile, the case against Lameda continued.

Deputy DA Michael Vieta-Kabell said Lameda initially lied to officers to conceal the fact that she was coming from California. Lameda had been previously convicted for possession of methamphetamine for sales after having just returned from Stockton.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 30.

