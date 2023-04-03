Monday Motivations: Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, shares nine steps for conscious aging

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For this week’s Monday Motivations, spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, from Purposeful Living and Healing Center shared more details about her role as ‘gerontologist.’ She spent much of her early education and career on studying and teaching ‘death and dying’ and ‘sex and aging.’ She still teaches these topics today.

She stopped by Morning Break to share Nine Steps for Conscious Aging which include: awareness; meditation and movement; mindful eating; forgiveness; relationships; mindful intimacy; clutter-free lifestyle; intentions; and holistic and alternative healing. She teaches these nine steps in a variety of groups and workshops for individuals and businesses.

Watch Morning Break’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more.

Leigh Hurst is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

