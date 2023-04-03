Local robotics team heads to World Competition

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local First robotics team, the Virginia City Silver Circuits, a team of 10 local teens have been named the top robotics team in the Silver State, soon heading to compete in Worlds, and face off against nearly 200 teams.

“We won the Nevada State Championship, winning both the robot games and the Inspire Award, which encompasses the whole program,” said Elyse Brown, Business Co-Captain, VC Silver Circuits.

The Silver Circuits rank 12th out of 6,000 teams, the program helping the next generation of leaders in engineering cultivate important life skills, all while designing and building a new robot based on the new playing field announced at the beginning of the season.

“This season we have to move these cones and we have to score them on these poles, but there is a lot of strategy involved because there’s extra points for owning a pole,” said Aidan Troska, Technical Team Captain, VC Silver Circuits.

This year, the robot’s name is Eve, “We started out with: ‘How can we move cones efficiently?’ And so we came up with this duel arm system... recently what we added was, on this arm we can angle it and then we have one linear slide too, so it extends this way, and that way; we can reach further without moving the robot,” said Troska.

Their design already winning the team praise, the team hoping to claim the #1 spot at Worlds this year. To keep up with the team and support the VC Silver Circuits fundraiser to raise $31,000 for the trip you can click here.

