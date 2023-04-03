Aguilar proposes bill to waive fees for new state business licenses

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar has proposed a bill that would waive the fee for a state business license for entities in their first year of operation.

Assembly Bill 433 would also standardize other fees in a bid to increase opportunity for business owners statewide.

His bill would also eliminate certain fees related to the registration of a registered agent and more.

“The fees for setting up a business in Nevada are some of the highest in the country, and they are preventing aspiring small business owners from pursuing their dreams,” said Secretary Aguilar. “Eliminating fees for new businesses will increase their chances of success and help our state’s economy diversify and grow.”

