2 kids hospitalized after being hit while on e-scooter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two children have been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Lemmon Valley.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Military Road and Mahon Dr. north of Reno.

RPD says they were hit while riding an e-scooter.

The injured children are 10 and 11 years old.

Police say their injuries are significant but not life-threatening.

The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Speed and impairment are not believed to have been factors in this crash.

