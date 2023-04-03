2 kids hospitalized after being hit while on e-scooter
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:37 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two children have been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Lemmon Valley.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Military Road and Mahon Dr. north of Reno.
RPD says they were hit while riding an e-scooter.
The injured children are 10 and 11 years old.
Police say their injuries are significant but not life-threatening.
The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with the investigation.
Speed and impairment are not believed to have been factors in this crash.
