2 kids hospitalized after being hit while on e-scooter

The scooter crash happened Sunday in Lemmon Valley
The scooter crash happened Sunday in Lemmon Valley(MGN)
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:37 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two children have been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Lemmon Valley.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Military Road and Mahon Dr. north of Reno.

RPD says they were hit while riding an e-scooter.

The injured children are 10 and 11 years old.

Police say their injuries are significant but not life-threatening.

The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Speed and impairment are not believed to have been factors in this crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit...
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall
Nugget Casino Resort
Colorado-based company buys Nugget Casino Resort

Latest News

SUNDAY PM WEATHEER
SUNDAY PM WEATHEER
From left to right, Charlie Lee Booker, Mattese Adonis Miller, Isiah Malik Taylor and Darius...
Four arrested as suspects in CVS robberies in Reno and Carson City
Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis
Couple dead in North Las Vegas, murder-suicide is suspected