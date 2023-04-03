1 sent to the hospital after getting hit by a train

Union Pacific says the collision happened at around 6:45 a.m. Monday
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was sent to the hospital after getting hit by a train in Reno.

Union Pacific says that around 6:45 a.m. Monday, one of their trains struck a pedestrian near Sutro Street and East Commercial Way. They say the incident occurred at the Sutro Street railroad crossing.

The person who was hit was taken to a hospital, and the train crew was not injured.

No official word was given on the condition of the person who was struck.

The Reno Police Department responded to the incident.

