1 sent to the hospital after getting hit by a train

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was sent to the hospital after getting hit by a train in Reno.

Union Pacific says that around 6:45 a.m. Monday, one of their trains struck a pedestrian near Sutro Street and East Commercial Way. They say the incident occurred at the Sutro Street railroad crossing.

The person who was hit was taken to a hospital, and the train crew was not injured.

No official word was given on the condition of the person who was struck.

The Reno Police Department responded to the incident.

