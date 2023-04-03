1 person seriously injured in bike vs car crash

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Friday evening after they were struck by a vehicle while riding their bike.

The Reno Police Department says that around 6:00 p.m. on March 31, they, Reno Fire, and REMSA were called to the area of North Virginia Street and Reeder for the crash.

It was determined a vehicle was traveling south on North Virginia Street when it struck a bicyclist who was pulling out from a private driveway, knocking the rider to the ground.

A 23-year-old man was taken to RENOWN Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. RPD does not suspect impairment and speed were factors in the crash.

That section of North Virginia Street was closed while RPD investigated, and was reopened after 9:00 p.m.

