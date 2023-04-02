Sparks police arrest suspect in robbery from sporting goods store

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a man on a robbery charge after he allegedly stole property from Scheels Sporting Goods on Friday.

Isaac Ortega, 37, took undisclosed property from Scheels at The Outlets at Legends, told security he had a weapon and used force to escape, police said.

Police investigated the case and arrested Ortega on Saturday. In addition to robbery he was booked on charges of failure to register with law enforcement, resisting a public officer and possession of burglary tools.

