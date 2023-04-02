Sparks police arrest suspect in robbery from sporting goods store

Isaac Ortega
Isaac Ortega(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a man on a robbery charge after he allegedly stole property from Scheels Sporting Goods on Friday.

Isaac Ortega, 37, took undisclosed property from Scheels at The Outlets at Legends, told security he had a weapon and used force to escape, police said.

Police investigated the case and arrested Ortega on Saturday. In addition to robbery he was booked on charges of failure to register with law enforcement, resisting a public officer and possession of burglary tools.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tonnochy was arrested in Texas for his alleged involvement in the murder of Haley Nieto.
UPDATE: Suspect in the murder of Hailey Nieto arrested
Skiers at Palisades Tahoe in March.
Tahoe ski resorts will be open through summer
Todd Wayne Tonnochy
Suspect arrested in Hailey Nieto murder; second suspect accused of destroying evidence
Reno Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Summit...
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot of Summit mall
Nugget Casino Resort
Colorado-based company buys Nugget Casino Resort

Latest News

How your coffee run, and other future errands, can help improve Wolf Pack Athletics
How your coffee run, and other future errands, can help improve Wolf Pack Athletics
SATURDAY PM WEATHER
SATURDAY PM WEATHR
Nevada Director of Athletics Stephanie Rempe weighs in on licensing, and where your money goes
How your coffee run, and other future errands, can help improve Wolf Pack Athletics
Homeless graphic
Sacramento to provide services to homeless encampment