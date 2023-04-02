Reward offered for person who stole money from the Atlantis

Secret Witness provided these photos of a suspect in theft of cash from the Atlantis Casino...
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man who stole an unspecified amount of cash Saturday from the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

It happened about 10:45 p.m. Saturday when the suspect stole the cash from a casino slot key employee.

Secret Witness provided photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2144, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com.

