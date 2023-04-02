How your coffee run, and other future errands, can help improve Wolf Pack Athletics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of your routine stops is helping Nevada Athletics.

“People have an opportunity to go there, support Hub Coffee, but also support the Wolf Pack,” said Nevada AD Stephanie Rempe.

Recently, KOLO 8 News Now’s Josh Little showed you Morning Howl - the University of Nevada’s first branded coffee with Hub Coffee Roasters.

Former Wolf Pack track & field athlete Mark Trujillo owns the business, and is creating a deeper, local connection with the school he went to. The licensing agreement to use the Wolf Pack logo on each bag of Morning Howl gives the university money, and Rempe an opportunity to invest.

“100% of that (revenue) goes toward supporting our student athletes,” she said. “The reason we’re all here is to support student athletes and encourage them to have success, graduate, and have a great college experience.”

Every dollar matters.

“Whether it’s the staff of a nutritionist, or the equipment in the weight room, or travel for the student athletes, obviously there is scholarships, nutrition, and those things,” Rempe said of where the spending goes.

Those investments are not cheap, and in many cases fans get out what they put in.

Every Jarod Lucas 3-pointer, Audrey Roden layup, Kade Morris strikeout, and Charli Hawkins home run was fueled by someone and their contributions.

If there’s an industry, business, or product worth investing in Rempe is all ears.

“Wine is one we’re talking about. Chocolates. BBQ Sauce,” she said of some of the projects in the works.

Rempe adds she continues to build the Nevada brand, while trying to create a community that is all in on backing the Pack.

